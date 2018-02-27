Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Walking with limp
Johnson was spotted walking with a limp after Monday's win over the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Little is known on Johnson's exact injury, but he's expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sabres. Johnson scored a goal with 19:45 of playing time Monday.
