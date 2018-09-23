Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Watching practice from sidelines
Johnson will miss Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Johnson's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Lightning will predictably exercise caution. The 29-year-old posted 21 goals and 50 points -- 13 on the power play -- last season. Expect updates to surface before Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers.
