Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Watching practice from sidelines

Johnson will miss Sunday's practice with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johnson's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Lightning will predictably exercise caution. The 29-year-old posted 21 goals and 50 points -- 13 on the power play -- last season. Expect updates to surface before Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories