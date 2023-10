Motte (hand) is regarded as day-to-day, Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill told Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com on Wednesday.

Motte was injured during the second period of Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Nashville. He had two hits and a blocked shot in 7:55 of ice time in the contest. Tampa Bay is awaiting further information about Motte's injury, so his status might change.