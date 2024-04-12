Motte (lower body) is considered day-to-day and is expected to miss out against Washington on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Motte is expected to be ready to play when the postseason kicks off but could be sidelined for more than just Saturday's clash with Washington. Considering the 29-year-old center is mired in a 16-game goal drought, during which he recorded just one assist, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by Motte's absence.