Motte (upper body) hasn't been ruled out for the Lightning's upcoming four-game road trip but faces an uphill battle. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters Friday, "The best case scenario is he plays on the road trip but that would be the best case scenario," Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Motte appears to be trending in the right direction, though he is still working his way into game fitness. Even once given the all-clear, the 28-year-olf forward is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his eight-year NHL career.