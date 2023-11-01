Motte (upper body) is expected to play during the team's four-game road trip but won't be an option against Columbus on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Motte appears to be making progress in his recovery after having previously been more of a long shot to play during the upcoming road trip. Even once cleared to play, Motte probably shouldn't be expected to be a consistent offensive producer considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his NHL career. To take Motte off injured reserve, the club will have to make a corresponding roster move, likely sending Waltteri Merela to the minors as he is exempt from passing through waivers.