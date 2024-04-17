Motte (lower body) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Motte will miss his third straight game, though it makes sense the Lightning aren't pushing him to play in a contest that won't impact the final standings. The 29-year-old will contend for a bottom-six role in the postseason once he's cleared to return.
