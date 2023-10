Motte (upper body) will be lost to the Lightning for an indefinite period of time, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Motte suffered the injury during the Lightning's season opener Tuesday. The Lightning are calling it an upper-body injury, though at the time of the injury it seemed that he took a puck off his hand. Motte is a bottom-six forward when active. He had eight goals and 19 points in 62 games last season, split between the Rangers and Senators.