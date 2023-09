Motte signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Lightning on Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

The Lightning made the move as Josh Archibald decided he didn't want to play hockey anymore. Motte spent the 2022-23 season split between the Rangers and Senators, picking up eight goals, 11 assists and 118 hits in 62 games. He should see bottom-six minutes with the Lightning.