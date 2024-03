Motte scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.

Motte's goal tied the score 3-3 midway through the third period. He beat Habs goalie Cayden Primeau five-hole on a breakaway after intercepting a pass from Nick Suzuki. Motte has just two points -- both goals -- in his last 17 games. He plays hard on the ice, but his value in the fantasy arena is soft.