Hedman notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Hedman had the secondary helper on Brayden Point's first-period marker. That gave Hedman a five-game point streak and points in eight of the last nine. He's racked up two goals and eight helpers since Feb. 22, and his season total is up to five markers and 20 assists in 24 outings. He's added 58 shots on net, 38 blocks, a plus-9 rating and 20 PIM.