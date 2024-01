Hedman notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Both of Hedman's helpers came on the power play -- he set up Steven Stamkos in the opening period and Nikita Kucherov late in the third. The 33-year-old Hedman now has four assists in his last two games and 11 helpers in his previous eight contests. The four-time All-Star is up to 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) through 37 games this season.