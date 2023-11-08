Hedman collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the first period as the Lightning surged to a 4-0 lead. Hedman has produced multiple points in three straight games, and after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign he's bounced back with a vengeance, amassing three goals and 16 points in 13 contests, including a goal and five points on the power play. If there's a concern with the 32-year-old's play, it's with his lack of secondary stats -- after delivering 95 hits and 136 blocked shots in 76 games last season, Hedman has only six hits and 18 blocks so far in 2023-24.