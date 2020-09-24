Hedman scored the game-winning goal and added two assists with four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Dallas in Game 3.
Hedman scored what proved to be the game-winner when he buried a wrister from the high slot in the opening minute of the first period, giving Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. It was Hedman's 10th goal of the playoffs, which leads all defensemen. He also added assists on goals by Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point. With 20 points and a plus-17 rating in 22 games, Hedman is firmly in the Conn Smythe Trophy conversation as playoff MVP.
