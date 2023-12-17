Hedman (upper body) will play Saturday versus the Flames.
Hedman missed two games with the injury. His return to the lineup will mean Haydn Fleury is a healthy scratch. Hedman has 27 points, including 11 on the power play, over 29 appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call against Canucks•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Can't finish contest•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dials up two man-advantage helpers•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Posts assist in loss•