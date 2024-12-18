Hedman (lower body) played 22:22 in his return to action Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Columbus.
Hedman fired one shot, blocked two shots and laid one hit in his return. Get him back in your lineup. Hedman has 25 points, including 21 helpers, in just 27 games in 2024-25. He could challenge for another 70-plus point season this year.
