Hedman (lower body) returned to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman needed assistance getting off the ice after tripping into the boards. He only missed a few shifts before returning to the game. Lightning fans and fantasy managers can breathe a sign of relief.
