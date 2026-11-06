Hedman scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

It's important to note that he was out there on the power play and made no bones about what he believes he can do there after the game. "I want to be back on (the power play), I think I can still bring a lot to the table when it comes to special teams," Hedman said. "PK and PP, so it was good to be out there." Hedman's ice time was low early in the season, and his job on the power play was given to John Carlson and Charle-Edouard D'Astous, but the big man has come to take that back. The PP shuffle is on in Tampa Bay, and that means someone is going to lose value. Hedman was a beast Thursday, joining the rush, charging down the center and ripping a shot five-hole from the hash marks.