Hedman scored a power-play goal and added two assists in a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Hedman has a goal and three assists in two games this season, and he's reprised his role as the quarterback on the top power-play unit, at least for now. Last season, Hedman saw his overall output and power-play production both decline dramatically with the rise of Mikhail Sergachev. The tables have turned to start 2023-24, so take advantage.