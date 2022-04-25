Hedman dished out four assists -- two on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Panthers.
Tampa Bay's top players are all surging simultaneously, and Hedman's hot streak has consisted of one goal and 12 assists over the past five games. This was his second four-assist performance during this stretch, and Hedman's point total has climbed to a career-best 81.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ties franchise record for defenders•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Four-apple night•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Offense slows•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Slides power-play assist•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Tallies twice on power play•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Opens scoring in win•