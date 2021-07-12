Hedman played through a knee injury in the playoffs and requires surgery but should be ready for training camp in September, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

It's not known when the injury occurred, but this would explain the drop-off in Hedman's production to close the postseason (four points in his last nine games). Still, the elite blueliner played plenty during that same stretch (24:33 on average), which seems to bode well for his chances of a return to full health over the next few months.