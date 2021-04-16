Hedman scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 victory over Florida.

He broke in on a 2-on-1 with Alex Killorn, who dished him a deft little backhand at the blue line. The big man broke in alone, deked Chris Driedger and slipped a backhander into the net. Hedman has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games and 39 points (43 games) overall. That puts him in the top-30 NHL scorers and one point from the scoring lead from the blue line. Another Norris nomination will soon be his.