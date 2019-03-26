Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins

Hedman scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

After seeing his seven-game point streak snapped Saturday in St. Louis, Hedman got right back to business. The defenseman now has 12 goals and 54 points on the season to go along with a plus-25 rating, and while he might not win his second straight Norris Trophy, he remains one of the league's elite off the blue line.