Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins
Hedman scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.
After seeing his seven-game point streak snapped Saturday in St. Louis, Hedman got right back to business. The defenseman now has 12 goals and 54 points on the season to go along with a plus-25 rating, and while he might not win his second straight Norris Trophy, he remains one of the league's elite off the blue line.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pots OT winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Buries go-ahead goal•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Four points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Franchise-topping performance•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snaps six-game pointless streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...