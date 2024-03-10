Hedman had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hedman opened the scoring 1:49 into the first from the high slot, and he then made it 6-0 at 7:33 of the third. With five points in his last four games, Hedman (64 points) has moved into a tie with Noah Dobson for third in defenseman scoring across the NHL. There's also an outside chance that he will hit the 80-point mark for the second time in the last three seasons.