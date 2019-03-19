Lightning's Victor Hedman: Buries go-ahead goal

Hedman scored his 10th goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Monday.

Hedman's goal came 44 seconds into the third period, and would count as the game-winner in the Lightning's clinching game for the Presidents' Trophy. The Swedish blueliner is on a five-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 10 outings. For the year, he's at 47 points in 65 games, as injuries have cost him eight contests this season.