Lightning's Victor Hedman: Buries go-ahead goal
Hedman scored his 10th goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Monday.
Hedman's goal came 44 seconds into the third period, and would count as the game-winner in the Lightning's clinching game for the Presidents' Trophy. The Swedish blueliner is on a five-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 10 outings. For the year, he's at 47 points in 65 games, as injuries have cost him eight contests this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Four points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Franchise-topping performance•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snaps six-game pointless streak•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returning versus Sabres•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...