Hedman suffered an undisclosed injury and consequently couldn't finish Sunday's 6-0 loss to Carolina, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Hedman was slow to get up and seen holding his back after tumbling into the boards. He tried to return after a brief exit but ultimately left the contest for good. Hedman finished with a shot and two blocks in just 7:17 of ice time. The 32-year-old defenseman is a vital player for the Lightning with six goals and 42 points in 60 contests this season. He will be re-evaluated Monday.