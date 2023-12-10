Hedman (undisclosed) didn't play after the second period of Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman had a relatively modest 13:40 of ice time through two periods and wasn't available in the third or overtime. The 32-year-old had a hit, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in the contest. More should be known about his status ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Canucks. If Hedman can't play, Haydn Fleury should stick in the lineup, especially if Steven Stamkos (illness) is healthy enough to play in that contest.