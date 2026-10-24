Hedman (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Avalanche early, and there was no update on his status after the game, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

The Lightning didn't acknowledge Hedman's early exit with an in-game update. The defenseman has been playing a smaller role this year, often on the third pairing. The team has also dressed seven defensemen frequently to further lighten his load, so it won't be difficult to replace him in the lineup if he's unavailable versus the Mammoth on Saturday.