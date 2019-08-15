Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cleared for training camp
Hedman (undisclosed) told NHL.com's David Satriano that he's 100 percent healthy ahead of Tampa Bay's training camp Thursday.
Hedman missed the Lightning's last four regular-season contests and the final two games of his team's first-round loss to the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury last year, but he's apparently been partaking in his normal training regimen this summer and feels fully recovered ahead of September's training camp. The 28-year-old Swede, who was a finalist for the Norris Trophy for a third consecutive campaign in 2018-19, will remain an elite fantasy option in 2019-20, and shouldn't have any trouble posting double-digit goals and 40-plus assists for a fourth straight season if he's able to avoid the injury bug.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unable to return to action•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Norris finalist once again•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: No go for Game 4•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game 4 status in doubt•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time decision for Game 3•
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...