Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cleared for training camp

Hedman (undisclosed) told NHL.com's David Satriano that he's 100 percent healthy ahead of Tampa Bay's training camp Thursday.

Hedman missed the Lightning's last four regular-season contests and the final two games of his team's first-round loss to the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury last year, but he's apparently been partaking in his normal training regimen this summer and feels fully recovered ahead of September's training camp. The 28-year-old Swede, who was a finalist for the Norris Trophy for a third consecutive campaign in 2018-19, will remain an elite fantasy option in 2019-20, and shouldn't have any trouble posting double-digit goals and 40-plus assists for a fourth straight season if he's able to avoid the injury bug.