Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects another helper

Hedman posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hedman's sterling December continued in the penultimate game. The Swedish blueliner has amassed five goals and 10 assists through 13 games this month. His season numbers are likewise impressive -- 37 points (19 on the power play) and 89 shots in 35 appearances. He's on track for his second 70-point campaign, with his 72-point effort from 2016-17 representing his career high.