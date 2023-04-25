Hedman registered two assists in Tampa Bay's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.

Hedman's first helper was recorded during a Tampa Bay power play. This was the first game of the series in which Hedman factored in offensively after he was held off the scoresheet in two contests and missed Game 2 due to an undisclosed injury. During the regular season, Hedman had nine goals and 49 points in 76 outings.