Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two more assists
Hedman dished out two assists in Thursday's win over the Stars.
Hedman has been a steady source of offense from the back-end all season and he's now up to 15 points in 19 contests. The 26-year-old has the perfect gig quarterbacking the first power-play unit that features the NHL's top two scorers in Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Hedman has been logging monstrous minutes and is also aiding fantasy goers with strong PIM and hit totals. There aren't many better blueliners out there.
