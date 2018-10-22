Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two points

Hedman scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hedman picked up an assist on Nikita Kucherov's first-period goal to open the game's scoring before netting one of his own later in the third. The reigning Norris Trophy winner posted 23:25 of ice time Sunday, his highest since Opening Night.

More News
Our Latest Stories