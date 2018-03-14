Play

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two power-play helpers in loss

Hedman registered two power-play assists during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

The towering defender had missed the scoresheet in each of the past three contests, so it was nice to see Hedman return to form against the Sens. He's now up to 11 goals, 40 assists and 22 power-play points for the campaign and should continue to be viewed as an elite asset in all fantasy settings.

