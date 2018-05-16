Lightning's Victor Hedman: Comes up big in Game 3 win
Hedman scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 3.
Both helpers came on the power play, while the goal was Hedman's first of the playoffs. The Norris Trophy finalist has now picked up a point in eight straight games after being held off the scoresheet entirely for Tampa's first five postseason contests.
