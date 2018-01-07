Lightning's Victor Hedman: Continues to pound out points
Hedman scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Hedman has been a beast since Dec. 12, delivering 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in just 12 games. Our only quibble with his production (if there is one) is that we'd like to see more power-play production. Hedman has just four PPP in those 12 games.
