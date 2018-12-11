Lightning's Victor Hedman: Continues to shine on power play
Hedman recorded two power-play assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The 27-year-old now has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in his last 13 games, and eight of those helpers have come with the man advantage. With so much of his production coming on the power play, Hedman's plus-minus is suffering -- he's at an even zero through 25 games after ringing up a plus-32 rating last season -- but he's already hit double-digit PP points for the sixth straight campaign, and he's too talented not to start picking up the pace at even strength as well.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Finally picking up speed•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Now fifth in all-time team scoring•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Activated for Saturday's contest•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Nearing return to action•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out again Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will sit through weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...