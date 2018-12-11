Lightning's Victor Hedman: Continues to shine on power play

Hedman recorded two power-play assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old now has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in his last 13 games, and eight of those helpers have come with the man advantage. With so much of his production coming on the power play, Hedman's plus-minus is suffering -- he's at an even zero through 25 games after ringing up a plus-32 rating last season -- but he's already hit double-digit PP points for the sixth straight campaign, and he's too talented not to start picking up the pace at even strength as well.