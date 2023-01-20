Hedman registered two helpers in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.
Both of Hedman's assists came in the second period. He has two goals and 30 points in 41 contests in 2022-23. Hedman was in a bit of a slump, contributing a goal and no assists over his previous four games.
