Lightning's Victor Hedman: Could be facing an extended absence

Hedman (upper body) is not close to returning to Tampa Bay's lineup, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper went on record saying Hedman (upper body) would not play against New Jersey or Nashville this week. Cooper went on to say his prized blueliner would likely miss both games this upcoming weekend, the Lightning playing a back-to-back with Montreal on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday. More and more, it's looking like Hedman will be out of the Bolts' lineup well into November.