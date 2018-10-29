Lightning's Victor Hedman: Could be facing an extended absence
Hedman (upper body) is not close to returning to Tampa Bay's lineup, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper went on record saying Hedman (upper body) would not play against New Jersey or Nashville this week. Cooper went on to say his prized blueliner would likely miss both games this upcoming weekend, the Lightning playing a back-to-back with Montreal on Saturday and Ottawa on Sunday. More and more, it's looking like Hedman will be out of the Bolts' lineup well into November.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will miss at least a week•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injury thought to be minor•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Departs with injury•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two points•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: First helper of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.