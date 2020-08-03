Hedman (personal) may be in the lineup Monday against the Capitals, reports the NHL.com.
Hedman practiced Sunday for the second straight day after arriving in Toronto and looked great on the ice. "He'd been skating back in Tampa for the few days that he wasn't here, so he hasn't missed a beat," said Bolts' coach Jon Cooper. Monday's game is Tampa's first in the round-robin portion of the postseason tournament.
