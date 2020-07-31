Coach Jon Cooper told reporters he expects to have Hedman (personal) in attendance at practice Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Fantasy players will no doubt breath a sigh of relief to see the elite defender rejoining the club ahead of Monday's clash with Washington. In 66 games this year, Hedman racked up 11 goals and 44 helpers, including 22 points scored with the man advantage. While he figures to carry a high salary in DFS contests, the 28-year-old blueliner may still be worth it given his offensive productivity.