Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cracks top five scorers from blue line

Hedman scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday's 7-6 shootout win over Philadelphia.

The big Swede is in a tie with P.K. Subban for fifth in the NHL with 49 points, just six points back of leader John Klingberg. Hedman will once again get some consideration for the Norris Trophy this season, but he'll need an outstanding finish to win it.

