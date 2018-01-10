Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cross-category production continues
Hedman stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.
Hedman continues to build a robust Vezina Trophy case, as he also tied for the team lead with three blocks in addition to the aforementioned production. While he's only on pace for 63 points after putting up a career-best 72 last season, the Swedish blueliner boasts a league-best plus-24 rating after finishing at plus-3 in 2016-17.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Continues to pound out points•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hot streak continues•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes out three assists in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Gets much-needed rest Friday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two more assists•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sets up two goals in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...