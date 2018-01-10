Lightning's Victor Hedman: Cross-category production continues

Hedman stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Hedman continues to build a robust Vezina Trophy case, as he also tied for the team lead with three blocks in addition to the aforementioned production. While he's only on pace for 63 points after putting up a career-best 72 last season, the Swedish blueliner boasts a league-best plus-24 rating after finishing at plus-3 in 2016-17.