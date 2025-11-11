Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dealing with undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
At this point, Hedman should be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers. The veteran blueliner is currently riding a four-game point streak, racking up four helpers, including a pair with the man advantage. Unless Max Crozier (undisclosed) is ready to face the Rangers, the Bolts will need to bring somebody up from AHL Syracuse if Hedman can't play Wednesday.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Dishes apple Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hits 800-point plateau•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Offers two assists in loss•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable for Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out for Thursday's game•