Hedman missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

At this point, Hedman should be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers. The veteran blueliner is currently riding a four-game point streak, racking up four helpers, including a pair with the man advantage. Unless Max Crozier (undisclosed) is ready to face the Rangers, the Bolts will need to bring somebody up from AHL Syracuse if Hedman can't play Wednesday.