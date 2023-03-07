Hedman (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against the Flyers, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Hedman will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus Vegas. Luckily for the Lightning, Erik Cernak (lower body) has been cleared to play, so he'll replace Hedman in the lineup against Philadelphia.
