Hedman scored the game-winning goal on two shots and added an assist Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5. He also had two hits, two blocks and two PIM.

Hedman was terrific in all phases Monday, leading all players with 38:25 of ice time and filling up the box score. His shot through a screen from the left faceoff circle beat Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak with just over five minutes left in the second overtime and sent the Lightning to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 29-year-old was on the ice for all three Tampa Bay goals, giving him a game-high plus-3 rating. Hedman has five goals and nine points in 12 playoff games and is plus-11.