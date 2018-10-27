Lightning's Victor Hedman: Departs with injury

Hedman exited Friday's game versus the Golden Knights with an injury and won't return, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman was leveled by Ryan Reaves in the second period and won't return because of it. The Lightning only have a two-goal lead at the time of the report, so this appears to be more than just cautionary. An update on his condition should be available after the game, and Hedman will need a quick turnaround with a Saturday matchup versus the Coyotes on deck.