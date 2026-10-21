Hedman scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hedman's goal late in the second period was his second in the last three games. Over nine outings this season, he has added two assists, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. Hedman is playing a smaller role at age 35, working on the third pairing without much of a power-play assignment to speak. As such, his time as one of the league's top offensive defenseman has likely come to a close, though he should still be able to put up around 30 points if he stays healthy.