Hedman registered two power-play assists in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Hedman, who played his 1,000th NHL game Monday in a 4-0 win over the Stars, is in vintage form with five goals, 22 assists and 11 power-play points. His 49-point campaign from 2022-23 actually qualified as a down year by his standards, but he's found his stride by averaging a point per game to this point.