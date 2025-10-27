Hedman tallied an assist, put two shots on net and blocked two attempts in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Hedman provided the primary helper on Brandon Hagel's opening goal of the game. The 34-year-old Hedman used the assist to grab his eighth helper of the season, which is currently good for the joint-lead among defensemen alongside Dmitry Orlov, Cale Makar and Lane Hutson. With the Lightning heating up in all aspects of the game, Hedman should continue to serve as a steady presence offensively from the blue line. Look for him to challenge the 60-point mark for the fourth time in five years and hold top-tier fantasy value along the way.